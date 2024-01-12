Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $573,000 Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in StoneCo by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,557. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STNE

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.