Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $874,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 52,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.08. 300,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,440. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $314.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

