Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $890,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $86.23. 1,135,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.21. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

