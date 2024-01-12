Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $266,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.47. The stock had a trading volume of 166,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.29.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

