Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of C traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $51.41. 13,135,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,594,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

