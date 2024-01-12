Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Shares of LMT stock traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.76. The company had a trading volume of 192,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,956. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
