Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 916,754 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $66.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,099. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $66.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.