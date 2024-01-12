Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Lowers Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises 1.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,805,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. 402,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.