Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.70. 4,976,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,476,293. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

