Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 273,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -39.22%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

