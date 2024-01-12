Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV remained flat at $42.29 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.