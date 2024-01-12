Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,979. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

