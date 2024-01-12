Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after acquiring an additional 344,662 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

GTLS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.38. 148,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.60. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

