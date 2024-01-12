Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 1,180 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $11.45. 16,190,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,138,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

