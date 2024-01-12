Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 1,235 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. 655,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

