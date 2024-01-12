Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 243 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

LHX stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.94. 212,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

