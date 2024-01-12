Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 2,872 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises 1.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 184.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. 246,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4,796.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

