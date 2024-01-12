Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 310 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.