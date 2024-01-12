Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 4,172 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned 0.06% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

BBU stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 2,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

