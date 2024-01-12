Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Down 4.9%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.73. 617,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,547,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,135 shares of company stock valued at $220,094. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

