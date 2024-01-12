Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Short Interest Up 168.8% in December

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 298,378 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $968,000.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ THWWW opened at $0.18 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

