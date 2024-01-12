Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Team Trading Down 5.6 %
NYSE:TISI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Team has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a report on Sunday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.