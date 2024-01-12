Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Team Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:TISI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Team has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a report on Sunday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Team

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.