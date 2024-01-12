TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TechTarget by 14.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 57.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

