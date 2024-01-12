Teekay (NYSE:TK) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.24

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 161667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Teekay Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $747.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Teekay in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Teekay by 77.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Teekay in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

