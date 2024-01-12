Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.96

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.96 and last traded at $56.38, with a volume of 88355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 38.66%. On average, analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $20,904,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 706.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 323,746 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 104.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 487,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 248,750 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

