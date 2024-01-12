Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TELDF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

About Telefónica Deutschland

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.57 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

