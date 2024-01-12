Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the December 15th total of 155,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TENX shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of TENX stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $344.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($6.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.20) by $0.80. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

