Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 145.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 172.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.08. 181,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,652. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

