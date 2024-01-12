Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.24. 35,912,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,604,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

