Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 42,027 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $227.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

