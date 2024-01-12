Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $755.00

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 755 ($9.62) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 1159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.12).

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Tetragon Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Tetragon Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,485.88%.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

