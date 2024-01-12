Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

