TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 342.5% in December

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 342.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 257,722 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,559.40% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. Research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

