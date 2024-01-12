The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 219,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 181,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,346 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $307.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.45. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

