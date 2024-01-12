The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
