The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.