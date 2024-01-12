The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

NYSE:EL opened at $138.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

