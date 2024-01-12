The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $13.27 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.40.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,923,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.