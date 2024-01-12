The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.99. The company had a trading volume of 692,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,746. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.15 and its 200 day moving average is $336.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

