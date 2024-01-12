The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.75.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

loanDepot stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $907.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.25. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $265.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,609 shares in the company, valued at $719,790.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $53,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,333,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 433,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,790.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,207 shares of company stock worth $75,723 and sold 186,832 shares worth $528,854. 83.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

