The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.25 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Get Invesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Invesco

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 340,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,594. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.