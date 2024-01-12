The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $83.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brown & Brown from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1 %

BRO opened at $72.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

