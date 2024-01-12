The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,465.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.