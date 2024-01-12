The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $91.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $94.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

HIG opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,545 shares of company stock worth $14,154,814 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

