The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.38

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.38 and last traded at $82.22, with a volume of 138158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,545 shares of company stock valued at $14,154,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

