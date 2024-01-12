The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.99

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 34055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The India Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The India Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 39.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.