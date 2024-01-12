The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the December 15th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

In related news, Director Brad Hively sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $118,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 724,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $162.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 61.02% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. Analysts predict that Oncology Institute will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.