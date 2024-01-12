The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $152.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

