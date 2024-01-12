The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $169.03 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $169.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

