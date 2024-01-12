The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $297.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.