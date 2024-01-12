The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,836,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. 25,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,876. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

